Minneapolis to vote on changes to its police department

(NewsNation Now) — Voters in Minneapolis Tuesday will decide whether to keep or replace its police department. The Defund the Police movement gained traction in the city after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

If approved, the Department of Public Safety would create a larger agency that would include police officers as well as mental health professionals, housing and addiction experts, and people trained in de-escalating conflict to respond to 911 calls where an armed officer may not always be needed.

The measure states, “It could include police officers, but the minimum funding requirement would be eliminated.”

Opponents say the measure is unclear, while advocates say it holds those in power accountable.

Supporters insist police would remain on their jobs, though perhaps in smaller numbers. They say the change would mean approaching safety in a holistic manner, including addressing the root causes of crime before it takes place.

Opponents say the measure would make good on the city council’s threat in the days after Floyd’s death to “defund the police.” They say Minneapolis, with a population of about 430,000 people, needs more officers, not fewer, as it grapples with a crime wave.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo opposes the measure. Mayor Jacob Frey, who is seeking reelection Tuesday, is also against it.

The city’s police force is down by nearly 300 officers following Floyd’s murder, and the department has reported nearly 80 homicides so far this year.