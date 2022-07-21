Minnesota city to dissolve police dept. over staffing shortage

MORRIS, Minn. (NewsNation) — Leaders in the small Minnesota city of Morris voted earlier this month to disband its police department due to staffing shortages.

The city of fewer than 6,000 people saw the force dwindle to just two officers — including the chief. The department had been around for more than 140 years.

Morris city council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with Stevens County, where Morris is the county seat.

Cities across the country are tackling the issue of understaffed departments in unique ways.

In Kentucky, a new state program is being launched that allows local law enforcement agencies to hire active service members within all branches of the U.S. military during their last 180 days of service.

Watch the full report in the player above.