Minnesota town faces disbanded police force after resignations

(NewsNation) — The city of Motley, Minnesota, is joining the growing list of places facing a police shortage, and in three weeks, the city’s police department may be forced to disband altogether.

The chief of the Motley Police Department, the last man standing in the department, has announced his resignation, and Motley Mayor Mike Schmidt says the city with a population of about 700 has just a few weeks to find an interim chief.

“The process is a little bit unknown,” Schmidt said of the search Friday on “Dan Abrams Live.” “I think by design, usually the local area or region is where we start with first (in) finding somebody that’s qualified, has the skill set we’re looking for, but that net may go across the state if need be.”

It was a department of two, but the other officer resigned a couple of months ago to head to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. Motley is located within that county.

Police Chief Jason Borash announced his resignation this week, effective Sept. 22.

He said in a statement: “Unfortunately many law enforcement agencies across the country are suffering from shortages in the number of officers available to fill openings. The Motley Police Department is not immune to this shortage of qualified officers available, and without the support of the city council to determine that the safety of their residents needs to be a priority, and to provide reasonable wages and benefits in order to be competitive with other agencies around the state, our small police department, like many more to come, will vanish.

“I am proud to have served the residents and community of Motley over the last 8 years, and how well my past officers of this department have served this community. It was a very difficult decision for me to leave the department, and I have been deeply touched and humbled by the outcrying support of the community and its residents.”

If the department closes, it would join other Minnesota cities Goodhue, Morris, Clara City, and others, WSMP-TV reported.

One sticking point is salaries. The Motley City Council will have a special session next week to consider raises for both the chief and the full-time officer, which has been a conversation in meetings in the past.

“Maybe you should pay them better,” one resident shouted at this week’s City Council meeting, where Borash’s resignation was accepted.

“I’m not afraid to be a little unique and creative if you will, and I think sometimes you do have to pay people and currently our officers are at $21.17 an hour. I think that’s just not worthy enough (salary) for an officer of the law,” Motley said.

Borash earned more than $100,000 as the chief, WSMP-TV reported, but only when health and other benefits are included. The city maxes out salaries at about $80,000.

Residents at the council meeting said that leaves them behind other regional competition.

“You got to be compatible with your neighbors. Little Falls, Brainerd, Staples, whatever,” one resident said, as reported by WSMP. “If they’re offering $35/hour, you better match it or you’re not going to have anybody.”

The council has also looked at other ways to attract candidates, including getting a second squad car.

“You might automatically think small city, two officers, you have two squad cars — we haven’t,” Schmidt said. “What we’ve learned is without two squads, when one is out of commission, it’s difficult to do the job.”

If the city doesn’t find an interim police chief by Sept. 22, it will need to vacate the police offices and use the county and state services.

The City Council is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday discuss the matter.

“My hope is that as a council, we see to it to increase wages, not only for our law enforcement department, but in addition to all of our departments, as well,” Schmidt said. “Obviously, this is a concern for the residents. … In regards to the citizens and their public safety, 100% that is first and foremost what’s important anywhere.”

