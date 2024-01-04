Missing Memphis woman Domonic Davis is dead, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was reported missing by the Memphis Police Department since Saturday is now deceased, according to her family members.

Memphis Police have not confirmed this information to media. Family members say police told them Tuesday.

Domonic Davis, 40, was last seen December 30 in the Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace area, police say.

Domonic Davis (Photo courtesy: family)

It all started when Davis came to visit her boyfriend in Memphis. She is originally from Memphis but has been living in Las Vegas.

Family members say they have not seen or heard from her since New Year’s Eve. Temeka Outlaw, Davis’ sister, says when she did not show up for church, her mother’s concerns started to grow.

“But after a certain time, well my mama just kept saying she had a bad feeling in her stomach. She just kept saying, ‘something is not right, I’ve lost a child before, something is not right,'” Outlaw said.

The mother told police she talked to Davis’ boyfriend who told her he had put her out of his vehicle on Summer Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “PINK” written on the front, a white t-shirt, black pants, and a medium-length braided hairstyle.

According to a police report, officers say they searched Davis’ boyfriend’s apartment and located her belongings. He showed officers his text messages and times when he’s attempted to call Davis, telling her to come get her belongings but said he has not heard from her.

Outlaw described her sister as, “A firecracker. She was very outgoing, loved people, loved to sing, oh my goodness had a voice like an angel. Pretty as she wanted to be. She was just an awesome person.”

She also commended Memphis Police for their fast work and support.

The family says this isn’t their first tragedy and that 14 years ago they lost another sister to domestic violence.

“We’re just trying to be there for each other as much as possible,” Outlaw said.

The details of where Davis was found or how she died have not been released at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.