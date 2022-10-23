Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin

(NewsNation) — A Michigan family that went missing a week ago was found in Wisconsin on Sunday morning, according to the Fremont Police Chief.

NewsNation affiliate WOOD reported that the family was found safe at 11 a.m. in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin.

Police have interviewed all family members, and said that the family still fears that people are after them.

The family is “still of the opinion that people are after them, but the elements of the investigation do not meet the criteria for protective custody,” police said.

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, went missing on Oct. 16 after Anthony Cirigliano called 911 asking for protection.

“It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth,” he told a dispatcher. “I am not crazy.”

Anthony had spoken with his mother around 4 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, she couldn’t reach him.

The family also left behind Suzette Cirigliano’s mother, who has dementia and needs full-time care. She was found walking around the neighborhood around 9 p.m. Monday, Rodwell said. Neighbors called the police. That’s when the search began.

The home’s doors were locked and the family’s minivan was gone. Pets were left behind. There’s no sign of Tony Cirigliano’s cellphone, though relatives told WOOD that his wife’s phone was still in the house. Police said the family’s phones were off.

On Monday, the family was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home.

The Fremont Police Department said this investigation is closed.

“…we wish to thank all of those individuals who assisted in the investigation by calling in tips and sharing the information to help locate this family,” the police department said in a press release.

NewsNation affiliate WOOD contributed to this report.