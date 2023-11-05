Missouri family sues sheriff’s office for shooting their dog

Parker, an elderly dog from Dexter, Missouri, who was shot and thrown into ditch after he was picked up by Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office officers.

(NewsNation) — A family in Dexter, Missouri, is suing the sheriff’s office after one of their deputies shot and killed their dog Parker who ran away during a thunderstorm.

A family who wanted to return him to his owner found him. Within hours, Deputy Roger Seal picked up Parker, drove him out to Otter Slough Park, shot him and left him in a ditch, at the direction of his supervising officer Corporal Travis Maddox, according to a federal lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE.

After being wounded and crying out, Parker did not succumb immediately, according to the lawsuit. Parker endured eight minutes of suffering, during which Seal dragged him across the ground. Then, Seal shot him once more and left “Parker’s lifeless body in a ditch.”

The lawsuit contends that the Stoddard County Sheriff’s officers infringed upon the family’s First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights by unlawfully seizing and causing the death of Parker.

The family’s lawyer Russ Oliver alleges that the shooting of lost dogs has become “common practice” at the office.

“We don’t have any way of taking care of a dog,” an officer told the dog’s owner, Bryan Pennington when Parker died.

Pennington posted a video of the interaction on his Facebook page, calling out the Sheriff’s Department for finding and shooting his dog.

He wrote, “Parker showed no aggression towards him or anyone during this. I saved Parker from being shot nine years ago in Doniphan, Missouri, because the guy couldn’t afford to feed him.”

Pennington continued, portraying Parker not just as a pet but as a friend. He praised Parker’s skill in catching more mice and moles than any other cat.

The person who found Parker shared his photo on Facebook, and then called the Stoddard County police, letting them know they found this dog.

Pennington called the Sheriff’s office after finding out Parker had been picked up by police. Authorities came by for a home visit and a request for pictures from Pennington of Parker. Later, Pennington was informed that Parker was at Otter Slough – a conservation area.

In response, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation into the incident, acknowledging concerns over its handling. “I am aware of these concerns and have requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate this matter. The Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office supports my request for an independent investigation.”

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith has also launched an investigation into Parker’s death. He posted a letter on the Facebook page stating that “Prosecutor Smith has requested a formal investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol pertaining to an incident that occurred on or about August 27, 2023.”

In a letter shared on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page in September, Heffner stated that “the deputy who responded to this call did not behave appropriately in the line of duty.” Consequently, Seal was terminated, and the supervising corporal was demoted and put on unpaid administrative leave, as outlined in the letter.

The Penningtons are requesting a jury trial and seeking $5 million in damages, according to the suit.

NewsNation affiliate KTVI contributed to this report.