Missouri inmates escape by cutting holes in jail ceiling

(NewsNation) — Three inmates are on the run after breaking out of their Missouri jail last week by cutting holes in the ceilings of their cells, according to U.S. Marshals.

Inmates Lance Stephens, Matthew Crawford and Christopher Blevins escaped from Barry County Jail late Thursday evening. The trio allegedly cut holes in the ceiling, climbed through them and then left by using a maintenance door.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Department says jail workers didn’t realize they were gone until Friday morning. Officials say that all three should still be considered armed and dangerous and are believed to be in Kansas,

This has been one of several incidents over the past several weeks in which multiple inmates have escaped from custody.

