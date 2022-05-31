Witness says Missouri police shot pregnant woman five times

(NewsNation) — Two officers are on administrative leave as the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a shooting one witness said involved a pregnant woman being shot five times.

Kansas City police say they pulled a woman over because the car she was in matched the description from a carjacking.

A gun was found, according to officers. But authorities have not clarified if the woman was holding the gun when she was shot or not.

She Danja said she saw the shooting happen as police shot 26-year-old Leonna Hale near the south side of the city at a Family Dollar parking lot.

“And I say oh my God they shot her oh,” she said recalling the incident. “My God and I was like what I’m gonna do, like get my phone.”

KCPD said they were called to the area to follow up on a carjacking after reports of two suspects, a man and a woman, stealing a car at gunpoint. Police pulled up to the reportedly stolen maroon Chrysler to talk to the woman in the passenger seat.

“And she’s doing this the whole time like and moving around like that like not on a 360 but at least a 180 to say I’m not a threat to you,” Danja said.

However, police said Hale tried to run and somewhere during the encounter she had a gun in her hand and that’s when police say they shot her.

Police say there was also a man involved in the encounter who has not been identified. He was taken to the hospital for a separate medical issue.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says it’s reviewing the body cam footage. Hale is reportedly in stable condition.

Reports that Hale is pregnant could not be independently verified by NewsNation.