We’re ‘even closer:’ Mom on adopting husband’s late ex-wife’s baby

(NewsNation) — Christine Werts, who grew up in foster care, was living in a blended family with her husband, Wesley, when they decided to adopt Wesley’s ex-wife’s baby after she died.

“I knew as soon as my former sister-in-law told me, I knew once I told Christie that we were going to be making the trip to Texas to adopt,” Wesley told NewsNation.

Wesley’s ex-wife gave birth to Levi in August 2021. He was born prematurely at 33 weeks and his mother died four days later from a COVID-19 infection and complications of a drug addiction, according to Newsweek.

“I knew right away,” Christine said. “Even though they’re technically stepkids, I loved our blended family, and I felt like Levi really should have been, you know, with us and to be with brother and sister.”

Christine entered the foster care system when she was 15, and based on her experience, she didn’t want Levi to follow in the same direction.

“I just knew that I didn’t want him going that direction of going into different homes,” Christine said. “Sometimes when you go into foster care, you really don’t know what’s ahead of you.”

Christine said they’re now enjoying Levi, who’s now “a bossy 2-year-old.”

“Even though we were very close prior to Levi, I think he’s brought our whole family even closer.”