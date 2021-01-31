More than 100 flights canceled as heavy winter storm hits Chicago area

CHICAGO (WGN) — The most significant winter storm of the season is still in progress throughout the Chicago area, with high winds and snow expected through Sunday afternoon.

An additional two to four inches of snow is expected in Chicago and its immediate suburbs on Sunday alone, with an additional one to three inches possible throughout the remaining south and west suburbs.

Visibility will still be affected, with winds gusting up to 30 mph contributing to potential blowing snow.

The National Weather Service in Chicago also urges residents to take caution when shoveling, as the heavy, wet snow in this storm has been called ‘heart attack snow’ for being physically taxing and potentially dangerous.

Credit: Dylan Doppelt via Storyful

The total snowfall including both Saturday night and Sunday’s precipitation is expected to reach 7 to 11 inches throughout much of the Chicago area.

Travel conditions remain especially hazardous Sunday morning, especially in the suburbs. Transportation officials still urge postponing non-essential travel.

Delays of at least 15 minutes are being reported at both O’Hare Airport and Midway Airport Sunday morning, with 62 and 41 flight cancellations reported respectively.

Credit: @sheccidscorner via Storyful