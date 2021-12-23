More than 100 vehicles in pileup on Wisconsin interstate

OSSEO, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out a massive crash on Interstate 94 that could involve more than 100 vehicles.

The crash occurred Thursday morning in Jackson County south of Osseo.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says there is a “massive” crash involving numerous vehicles in both directions of I-94. It asked motorists to avoid the area.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, icy conditions on I-94 could have been the factor in the multi-vehicle crash. The portions of highways that are closed include Trempealeau, Jackson and Eau Claire counties.

This story is developing.

NewsNation affiliate WFRV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.