CHICAGO (WGN) — Police say 37-year-old Fallon Harris shot and killed her 12-year-old son Saturday morning.

Police said the boy was discovered unresponsive by a witness at approximately 10:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head.

Harris’ family members told police she shot her son Kayden Ingram over a missing digital storage disk card from her car, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

After she shot him, prosecutors say Harris demanded the card again. When Ingram said he didn’t know where it was, his mother shot him again.

The teenage boy later died at the hospital.

Family members say Harris was suffering from paranoia. When police arrived at their home, she admitted shooting her son and led them to her gun.

She is being held without bond on murder charges. She is due in court Monday.