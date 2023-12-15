Mother of 15-year-old Chicago girl found strangled speaks out

CHICAGO — The mother of the 15-year-old girl who was found strangled inside an apartment in the city’s South Shore neighborhood is speaking out.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the body of Amarise Parker was found inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue around 6:09 p.m. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her cause of death was homicide via strangulation.

Parker had a history of running away from home.

Yahanna Clark, the teen’s mother, first reported her daughter missing at the end of August, but says she returned to her Morgan Park home the next day.

Parker ran away again on November 26.

Her mother found out she was dating someone who lived in the building on Phillips Avenue where her daughter’s body was found. She said three days ago, Parker had called her to come get her.

“I picked her on the corner right there, and she ended up leaving again,” Clark said.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes and other community members passed out flyers in the South Shore neighborhood, asking for anyone who has information to come forward.

“We need help finding out who took this child’s life. This is someone’s baby, and we’re asking for help,” Holmes said.

Parker was a sophomore at CICS Longwood High School, who loved music and cosmetology. Her mother said she was a bright star and gift from God who was taken too soon.

Area detectives are investigating and police have no offenders in custody.

Anyone with information can file an anonymous tip online with CPD at cpdtip.com.