Student injured in MSU shooting upgraded to stable condition

EAST LANSING, Mich. (NewsNation) — One of the students hospitalized after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University (MSU) has been updated to stable condition, according to MSU Police and Public Safety.

The other hospitalized students remain in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The man who shot eight students at the East Lansing campus, killing three, was found with two handguns and a note containing a possible motive for the attack, police said Thursday.

The students who died were from suburban Detroit: Brian Fraser, 20; Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 20.

The 9 mm handguns, dozens of rounds of ammunition and the two-page note were found with Anthony McRae when he killed himself Monday night after being confronted by police, said campus deputy chief Chris Rozman.

The shootings happened Monday during evening classes at Berkey Hall and nearby at the MSU Union, a social hub where students can study, eat and relax. Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter in place for four hours — “run, hide, fight” if necessary — while police hunted for the gunman. Some residence halls were a mile away from the shooting scenes.

Students have described breaking windows and taking other desperate steps to escape Berkey Hall, which will stay closed through the spring term.

University buildings have reopened, but classes remain suspended through Sunday, according to the school.

A Wednesday night campus vigil drew thousands of students. Tom Izzo, the university’s revered basketball coach and father of a student, offered words of comfort.

