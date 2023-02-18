‘Phenomenal human being’: MSU student laid to rest

Junior Alexandria Verner was killed in the Michigan State University shooting that left two other students dead and five additional students injured. (Credit: Clawson Public Schools, Facebook)

CLAWSON, Mich. (NewsNation) — Alexandria Verner was a beloved daughter who will be remembered for being a tremendous student, athlete and leader.

Alex, as she was known to family and friends, was among the three students killed when a gunman opened fire in two academic buildings on the Michigan State University Lansing campus.

A viewing was held Friday evening for the public at the Guardian Angels Church in Clawson, Michigan, where Verner grew up, according to Clawson Public Schools. On Saturday, a funeral mass was held at the same church, and Verner was laid to rest following the 11 a.m. service.

“We truly cannot thank everyone enough for the continued love and support. #WeAreCPS,” CPS tweeted.

Verner, a graduate of Clawson High School, was a junior at MSU, studying integrated biology and anthropology, The Detroit News reported.

The 20-year-old was extremely loved by her community and was described as “the best of us,” according to The Detroit Free Press.

She “embodied everything that as a parent you would want your daughter to embody,” Clawson Public Schools superintendent Billy Shellenbarger told the Detroit Free Press on behalf of the Verner family. “High character, kindness, a giver, so well-mannered, always smiling … She defined what being a phenomenal human being was all about. Adults looked up to her because of it — I looked up to her.”

Verner was an all-star athlete who played softball, basketball and volleyball. She was also a part of the National Honor Society and involved in the student leadership council at her high school, according to the Detroit Free Press.

A candlelight vigil was held on Tuesday and Wednesday to honor Alex and show support to her family. Alliance Catholic Credit Union started a donation fund for Verner’s family to help with any financial costs.

The two other MSU students who were killed in Monday’s shooting were identified as Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Point Park, Michigan, and Arielle Diamond Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods, Michigan. Brian was also laid to rest on Saturday, and a funeral for Arielle has been set for Tuesday.