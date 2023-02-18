MSU student remembered for his compassion, leadership

Sophomore Brian Fraser was killed in the Michigan State University shooting that left two other students dead and five additional students injured. (Credit: MSU Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, Facebook)

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (NewsNation) — Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, is remembered by his community as a “compassionate, caring and well-rounded” leader.

Fraser, 20, was among the three students who were killed when a gunman opened fire in two academic buildings on the Michigan State University Lansing campus.

A visitation was held Friday evening for the public at the Veheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Point Park, Michigan, according to the Grosse Pointe Swimming and Diving team, which Brian swam with in high school. On Saturday, Brian was laid in state at St. Paul Catholic Church in Grosse Point Farms, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral mass, which was live-streamed, according to his obituary.

“His light shined bright with love, leadership and kindness in the classroom, athletics and within the St. Paul community,” the St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church posted on social media.

Flags, one of them a Spartan flag, were flown at half-staff in remembrance of Fraser and the other victims. The mother of one of Fraser’s close friends told NewsNation affiliate WLNS that his smile is “one she’ll never forget.”

A sophomore at Michigan State University,Fraser was the president of Michigan State’s chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which said in a statement Tuesday that its members were “heartbroken.”

“Brian was our leader, and we loved him,” the fraternity said. “He cared deeply about his Phi Delt brothers, his family, Michigan State University and Phi Delta Theta. We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time.”

The 20-year-old attended Grosse Point High School where he was a part of the swimming and diving team and played a number of other sports. At MSU, he was a business major.

“Brian had an infectious smile and sense of humor that could light up the pool deck and bring laughter to the entire team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Fraser family,” the GP swimming and diving team posted.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Brian’s sister, Micaela Fraser, told them their family isn’t ready to speak quite yet, but they don’t want her brother’s name to be forgotten. She told the news outlet that Brian was a light in their lives.

The two other MSU students who were killed in Monday’s shooting were identified as Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson, Michigan, and Arielle Diamond Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods, Michigan. Alexandria was also laid to rest on Saturday, and a funeral for Arielle has been set for Tuesday.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WLNS contributed to this report.