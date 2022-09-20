Multiple injuries reported in Chicago building explosion

Fire crews respond to the scene of an explosion inside a building on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago. Several people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion on Tuesday morning tore through the top floor of an apartment building on Chicago’s West Side and the fire department was requesting help to search the building, officials said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Multiple people were hospitalized Tuesday after a building explosion in Chicago, according to reports.

The Chicago Fire Department said six people were transported to the hospital. Officials told NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV that three people are in serious to critical condition.

Fire officials also requested a mass casualty ambulance bus, according to NBC Chicago.

First responders were on the scene at a three-story, 36-unit apartment building in the city’s South Austin neighborhood on the West Side just before 9:30 a.m CT. At least 10 ambulances were on the scene.

The building next door was evacuated, according to fire officials.

“Our first concern is the health, well-being and safety of our residents,” Roman Viere, owner of the building, said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to cooperate with emergency services, and we are ready to do whatever we can to support our residents.”

No cause of the explosion had been determined. The department said in a series of tweets that the Chicago police bomb squad and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on their way as well.

NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.