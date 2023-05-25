Nebraska governor sending state troopers to Texas border with Mexico

Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, speaks during the Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff at the Republican state headquarters on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) is sending 10 state troopers to the U.S. border with Mexico in response to Texas’s request for assistance at the border.

“Our nation has a serious and unchecked threat on its hands following President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 ” Pillen said in a statement. “Nebraska is committed to using every tool in its tool box to help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border. Illegal immigration hurts our nation’s security, undermines the rule of law, and threatens the wellbeing of our state.”

Pillen announced the decision Wednesday, saying the state troopers from Nebraska will be at the border for two weeks. He added that all the troopers are “experienced drone operators.”

“Our team of drone operators will provide valuable assistance to our law enforcement partners in Texas as they work to keep communities safe at the border,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “Our team is eager to join troopers from several other states answering Texas call for assistance.”

Title 42 was a pandemic-era policy that allowed officials to quickly expel those seeking asylum from the border; it ended earlier this month. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republicans have sounded the alarm on a potential influx of migrants attempting to cross the border, urging the Biden administration to enact stricter border polices.

“Thank you Gov. Pillen for stepping up to help support Texas’ response to Biden’s border crisis. Texas, along with our partners from Idaho, Florida, and now Nebraska, will work to provide the security Americans deserve,” Abbott said in a statement.