New Midwest rail plan expands services

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Chicago is already known as being a city big on trains, but the federal government’s new Midwest Rail Plan could make other cities in the region love the rails just as much.

With the new plan, Chicago would be the hub, with major stops in St. Paul, Minnesota, Detroit and Indianapolis. Eventually, the network could stretch as far south as Nashville and Wichita, Kansas, as well as into Pittsburgh and west to Omaha, Nebraska and Fargo, North Dakota.

The new network would be serviced primarily by Amtrak, with other regional rail providers stepping in to add services. It would handle passenger as well as freight service. Eventually, it will even become international, with service reaching into Toronto.

As with most government projects, this will not be a quick build. It’s expected to take several years to put together, and the price tag is as-yet undetermined.

You can read the full report below:

