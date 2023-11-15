NTSB provides updates on deadly Ohio bus crash that killed 6

(NewsNation) — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a press briefing to provide updates on the deadly multivehicle crash on an Ohio highway that killed six and injured another 18.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy will discuss the ongoing investigation of the crash at 4:00 p.m. ET from Columbus, Ohio.

On Tuesday, a charter bus carrying students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley High School in Tuscarawas County was rear-ended by a semitrailer on Interstate 70 West in Licking County.

A total of at least five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the NTSB.

Homendy said there was “conflicting information” about the sequence of events that led to the chain-reaction crash, which also involved an SUV and a semitruck.

Three of the passengers on the bus were pronounced dead on the scene. They have been identified as John W. Mosely, 18; Jeffery D. Worrell, 18; and Katelyn N. Owens, 15.

The bus driver and 15 students were transported to a local hospital.

Those aboard the charter bus were on their way to the Ohio School Boards Association Conference, the Tuscarawas Valley School District said in a statement.

The other three people who died were in a passenger vehicle and were also declared dead on the scene. Their names are Dave Kennat, 56; Kristy Gaynor, 39; and Shannon Wigfield, 45.