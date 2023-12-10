Ohio city denies cop’s 10K offer to keep K-9 partner

(NewsNation) — A former K-9 officer in Ohio is fighting to keep his longtime partner Igor after his retirement from the department, but the city is standing in the way.

Shaker Heights Officer Chad Hagan offered the city $10,000 to keep the dog after deciding to pursue a position in another department. The two worked together every day for over five years.

Now the devastated Hagan family is getting ready for the holidays without one of its beloved members.

“We’re heartbroken. You know, we feel like our home is empty without Igor. It’s not the same. It’s very upsetting. You know the whole situation is upsetting,” said Danielle Hagan, wife of Chad Hagan.

“He’s been with us for our first home, our forever home, marriage, the baby, he’s a family member and we’re lost without him,” Danielle said.

When a K-9 handler leaves the police department, the canine is often retired and allowed to live with his handler. However, since Igor is just over 6 years old, the department deemed him fit to serve for three to four more years.

Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson tried to negotiate terms for officer Hagan to stay on for two more years after which Igor would be allowed to retire, but Hagan declined, countering with an offer to purchase Igor for $10,000.

The offer was denied by the city because the chief does not have the right to sell the dog under city law.

“It’s upsetting because Chad has done everything ever asked of him of that police department for the past seven years that he has been there and it’s just very unfortunate that he’s getting treated this way,” Danielle said.

The city estimates it could cost up to $20,000 to purchase and train a replacement canine. In a statement, the city says the police chief is empathetic to the family’s feelings but considers community safety the top priority.

“It is the responsibility and priority of the Chief and the city’s administration to protect the safety of the citizens of the city. Any attack on the judgment and character of the chief on this issue is unwarranted and unjust,” the city of Shaker Heights said in a statement.

A Change.org petition has been launched to persuade the city and police department to change its decision and a Facebook support page called Bring Canine Igor Home is also rapidly growing.

“We just want our best friend back, my husband’s best friend, he’s lost without him,” Danielle said.