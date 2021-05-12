Ohio COVID-19 health orders will be lifted next month, offering vaccine incentive of $1 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that most health orders in the State of Ohio would soon be lifted.

DeWine said statewide health orders will be lifted in three weeks, June 2.

Starting on June 2, Stephanie McCloud will lift all orders, except for some involving nursing homes. This will give people time to get the vaccine.

DeWine said the state would no longer require face masks and social distancing. However, individual businesses and schools, and Ohioans can make their own decisions as to what is and isn’t suitable for themselves.

The governor announced two incentives for teens and adults to get vaccinated.

On May 18, DeWine said an electronic portal will open up for young people who have been vaccinated. Those 17-years-old and under will be able to register for a drawing for a full four-year scholarship to a State of Ohio university. This includes tuition, room and board, and books.

Adults at least 18-years-old who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine can register for a $1 million drawing.

DeWine opened his statewide address Wednesday by saying early in this pandemic, he knew that we would save our economy only first by saving lives.

“You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus,” said Gov. DeWine.

DeWine said that in the past week, Ohio averaged the lowest case number of all the neighboring states, WCMH-TV reported.