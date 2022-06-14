(NewsNation) — A new law in Ohio is making it easier for teachers to carry firearms on school campuses.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is saying this is simply another tool for school districts to protect students.

Opponents are saying this is sending the wrong message. But supporters insist it’s necessary to keep children safe in class, especially following the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Jennifer Adair, president of the Columbus Board of Education, discussed Ohio’s new law during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

Adair said most education professionals in Ohio disagree with fast-tracking a teacher being able to carry a gun on on school grounds.

“Certainly the Columbus Board of Education does,” she said.

According to a recent poll, national support for controlling or combating gun violence is at its highest point in a decade following the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

59% of Americans say they think it is more important to combat gun violence than to protect gun rights. There are also a lot of people in this country who think both can be true at the same time.

According to Adair, what HB 99 does is allow for individuals to be able to carry weapons onto school grounds if authorized, while lowering the requirements for training.

“It’s our opinion in the education space, that actually adding more weapons into our schools will not solve the problems that we are seeing in our communities,” Adair said. “And especially here in Columbus, we actually have seen one of our highest rates of gun violence in our city.”

The law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training.

“Really what the law is aimed at combating or changing is who can carry the weapon into a school safety zone in Ohio,” Adair said.

The Columbus Board of Education has said it will not change its current policies prohibiting the carrying of weapons on district property, something other school boards across the country will have to address.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.