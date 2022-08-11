(NewsNation) — An armed man who attempted to break into an FBI field office in Ohio before fleeing the scene in an exchange of gunfire with authorities has now been contained.

The suspect has not yet been taken into custody, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the man has “unknown injuries,” but no one else was hurt.

Federal officials said the man had “attempted to breach” the Visitor Screening Facility at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday at the FBI’s Cincinnati field office. An alarm was activated, and armed FBI agents responded.

The suspect was chased onto Interstate 71 and exchanged gunfire with police, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted the suspect, and troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to pull over. He then lead troopers on a chase onto State Route 73 before coming to a stop near a rest area, where he continued to fire shots at law enforcement officers.

I-71 has now been reopened, but State Route 73 is still closed. The public is being told to remain indoors and keep their doors locked.

Officials in Ohio have locked down a mile radius near the interstate and urged residents and business owners to lock doors and stay inside.

An FBI evidence team has arrived at the office to investigate, according to multiple media reports.

Police have not yet commented on who the suspect is.

There have been growing threats in recent days against FBI agents and offices across the country since federal agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the home of former President Donald Trump. On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists and anti-Semites, users have warned they are preparing for an armed revolution.

FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Nebraska on Wednesday.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with,” Wray said Wednesday in Omaha.

Check back as this story is developing.

NewsNation affiliate WDTN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.