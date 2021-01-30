Ohio lawmakers looking to declare June 14 as ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

Outgoing US President Donald Trump speaks as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Two Ohio representatives are looking to declare June 14 as “President Donald J. Trump Day.”

On Friday, Republican Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus emailed their House colleagues asking for co-sponsors for their upcoming bill which intends to honor the former president, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” the request said.

The email request has been shared on social media by several journalists.

Cross and Stolzfus say they want “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”

They selected June 14 as it is Trump’s birthday. It is also Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States of America on June 14, 1777.