Ohio police wrangle escaped pig in McDonald’s parking lot

(NewsNation) — Ohio police say they chased an escaped pig outside a McDonald’s parking lot in Springfield.

Video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers working to wrangle the escapee that was causing chaos in the parking lot.

“There was a bit of oinking around in Springfield this week after a pig got loose and went hog wild,” the patrol said on Facebook.

Adding, “Fortunately, Springfield Post troopers were able to assist the owner and get the insu-boar-dinate pig into custody. In the end, the trooper & pig seemed to a-boar each other.”