Ohio mall cleared after shots fired during fight; 2 suspects at large

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus, Ohio are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday afternoon at Polaris Fashion Place.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. inside the mall on Polaris Parkway in Delaware County. Police say two Columbus police officers working special duty assignments heard the shots. They immediately got on the radio and called for help.

According to Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua, nobody was injured in the shooting. Shell casings were found in the mall, which has since been cleared.

Fuqua said it appears the incident appears to have started as a fight between two people.

Columbus Police identified two suspects are wanted in connection with the incident, but Fuqua said their information will not be released to the public at this time.

“We can now say that we have identified both suspects that are involved in this,” he said. “We know that there are many people in this community who know who both of these individuals are and we know all of this started as a domestic dispute between known parties.”

Fuqua then “strongly encouraged” the two men to turn themselves in.

Fuqua said the mall is no longer an active scene.

“There were shots fired, and there were multiple shots fired,” said Sgt. Fuqua. “This is something that is extremely concerning.”

According to the property owner’s website, Polaris Fashion Place employs around 8,000 people and contains around 1.4 million square feet of space.