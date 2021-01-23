Ohio National Guard security aid bill tallies $1.2 million

Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Governors in some states have called out the National Guard, declared states of emergency and closed their capitols over concerns about potentially violent protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Activating members of the Ohio National Guard for duty protecting the Statehouse and to provide security in Washington during the inauguration of President Biden ran around $1.2 million, the guard said Friday.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine activated about 1,000 members of the Ohio guard for duty in and around the U.S. Capitol following its Jan. 6 breach by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump. DeWine activated about 500 guard members for duty providing security at the Ohio Statehouse ahead of possible protests in the days afterward.

The estimated cost of the Ohio deployment, including pay, meals, and accommodation, was $1,042,000, according to data provided by Guard spokeswoman Stephanie Beougher.

“The cost of in-state travel for Guard members was $68,732, and federally funded travel costs to Guard members serving in and around Washington for the inauguration of President Joe Biden was $93,110,” Beougher said.

In Ohio, concerns over potential protests at the Statehouse Jan. 17 faded as a small number of armed but peaceful demonstrators were considerably outnumbered by state troopers and National Guard members during an afternoon rally.

On Inauguration Day, a small crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters rallied peacefully at the Statehouse, also far outnumbered by security personnel.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still calculating its security costs.

