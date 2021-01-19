Ohio police officer shot, killed during SWAT standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — A Toledo police officer was shot and killed during a SWAT standoff Monday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 2200 block on Fulton Street just before 4 p.m. Officers had barricaded the home of a suspect who was wanted for allegedly vandalizing a cathedral earlier Monday morning.

Officers attempted negotiations with the suspect for several hours but were unsuccessful. The SWAT team then fired gas into the home.

Police say the suspect exited the home, brandished two firearms, and began shooting at officials.

Officer Brandon Stalker, 24, was struck once and taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The suspect also suffered a gunshot injury. Their condition is unknown.

Stalker has served as a member of the Toledo Police Department since July 2018.

“He was an amazing police officer. He has a fiancé and they have a very young child,” Chief George Kral said during a press conference.

Chief Kral says Officer Stalker was not a member of the SWAT team and was doing perimeter when he was struck.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Officer Stalker. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

“Fran and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker,” DeWine said on Twitter. “He is the second Toledo officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, Chief Kral, and everyone at the Toledo Police Department.”

Toledo police said they will hold another press conference on Wednesday to provide the public with more information.