Ohio police share dramatic rescue video of driver

(NewsNation) — Police in Ohio shared dramatic video rescuing a driver after a car was spotted driving erratically on a major road.

The car was swerving all over a major interstate, at one point driving off the side of the road near some trees, before finally coming to a stop. Police had to break a side window to unlock the car and remove the driver, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

Police administered Narcan to revive the driver and said a urine test showed he was overdosed on multiple drugs.

The National Traffic Highway Safety Administration reports more than 1.6 million people per year are arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a preliminary tally of 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021.