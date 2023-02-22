(NewsNation) — Norfolk Southern is offering residents in East Palestine, Ohio, a $1,000 “inconvenience check,” but lawyers representing the residents are advising them not to take the money.

“We are very cautious about this, and recommending to all of our clients not to take this trickle money if they can afford it,” said Michael O’Shea, a member of the legal team representing East Palestine residents.

In order to receive the money, residents are being asked to sign forms that O’Shea believes Norfolk Southern could use in the future to deny additional compensation.

The team representing affected East Palestine residents wants Norfolk Southern to sign a document stating that if their clients accept the money, it won’t compromise future claims. O’Shea told NewsNation Norfolk Southern has not agreed to sign that document.

According to O’Shea, the form also raises concerns because it requires residents to be taxed on the money, and asks for personal information, including Social Security numbers.

Norfolk Southern has come under fire for its response to the toxic train derailment, and could now face U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fines.

The EPA on Tuesday ordered Norfolk Southern to pay for the cleanup at the train derailment site in East Palestine. Federal regulators have taken charge of long-term recovery efforts, promising worried residents they won’t be forgotten.

EPA administrator Michael Regan warned in a press conference Tuesday, that if Norfolk Southern fails to comply, the agency will perform the work itself and seek triple damages from the company.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has assured residents they will not be left on their own to handle the derailment aftermath once public attention turns elsewhere.

Already, 4,600 yards of contaminated soil and 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water have been removed, DeWine said. But he said Norfolk Southern failed to address the contaminated soil underneath its tracks before repairing them and running freight again.

“We understand that it’s not just about today, it’s not just about two weeks from now,” he said. “People have long-term concerns, and we’re going to do everything we can to stay at this.”