Ohio train derailment raises concerns about drinking water

(NewsNation) — Residents of East Palestine, Ohio remain concerned about the safety of their drinking water, two weeks after the toxic train derailment.

Officials have recommended people with private wells use bottled water until quality tests can be conducted.

There are three to four locations where local residents can get free bottled water. Volunteers at one such location told NewsNation nearly 70 people came to pick up water Monday.

Though officials continue to report the air and municipal drinking water to be safe, some are still expressing health concerns as they see what appears to be chemical remnants in streams near the derailment site.

“I don’t want to drink the well water and we haven’t got it tested yet. I’m just waiting till they could get out my way,” said Palestine resident Terri Cashdollar. “I use (bottled water) for coffee and … for cooking. I don’t cook with it, with the water at my house.”

Katherine Flowers, another resident picking up bottled water, said she hasn’t gotten her well water tested yet, either.

“My son said we might want to wait a little bit, because we live right outside it just right on the line of East Palestine,” Flowers said.

The county and federal government will host a health clinic at the First Church of Christ for residents who may have health concerns, Tuesday. The clinic is being set up to provide nurses and mental health professionals for those who may need them. The pastor reports at least 20 people have already signed up.

EPA administrator Michael Regan will also be in East Palestine on Tuesday for a news conference with local, federal and state officials, to provide updates on the clean-up.

The EPA wrote in a statement, that the purpose of Regan’s visit is, “To announce additional measures to ensure the health and safety of this community and hold Norfolk Southern accountable.”