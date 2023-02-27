Business owners fear impacts of train derailment

(NewsNation) — Business owners in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried about the long-term economic impact of a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the soil and water.

Cleanup has resumed after a brief pause over the weekend, but residents in the area have expressed doubts about how safe it is to return home. The doubts are also taking a toll on businesses.

Dianna Elzer owns a greenhouse in East Palestine. She said it’s been slower than usual lately.

“My fears right now is that the overall perception of East Palestine is going to the stigma with this train wreck is going to have far-reaching effects,” she told NewsNation.

Elzer said she and others need assistance, but it should come from Norfolk Southern, which operated the train, rather than the government.

“This is directly on the shoulders of Norfolk Southern. And I think that eventually they will have to pay but it’s just a matter of how many businesses will be able to hang in there until they get some some compensation from them,” she said.

Elzer said some people have come in after seeing the interviews she’s done. She’s also received requests for online orders, and said she hopes to be able to offer online shopping soon.