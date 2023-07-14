Compound found in air near derailment site could ‘harm human health’

(NewsNation) — Independent researchers who tested for harmful chemicals in the air around the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment site told NewsNation they detected a compound at levels significantly higher than the EPA found.

Investigators from Carnegie Melon and Texas A&M found levels of the compound acrolein six times higher than in the surrounding areas, according to Albert Presto, the head of the study.

“Exposure to acrolein at high enough concentrations can harm human health. We observed concentrations that were, at times, above health-relevant limits,” Presto said.

After the Norfolk Southern train derailed in the small Ohio town, officials decided to burn five tank cars full of vinyl chloride.

Residents were told to evacuate, but the EPA said it was clear to come back three days later.

New data shows that may have not been the case.

Presto said the EPA did find acrolein in East Palestine, but it was below harmful levels. He said that’s because they weren’t looking for it at those elevated levels.

Investigators used a device called a mass spectrometer, outfitted in a van they drove around the surrounding area from the derailment site.

“The techniques that we were using had better detection limits, had lower detection limits than the methods EPA was using,” Presto said. “So we can measure lower concentrations than they can.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson from Ohio told NewsNation he never received word about acrolein from the EPA.

“Absolutely you would expect to hear something about it. And, you know, I’m grateful that NewsNation is keeping this in the news because the mainstream media long ago shut down their operation,” Johnson said. “I’m there every week, I talked to the residents. I talked to the EPA, both federal and state. No one has ever mentioned acrolein to me.”

The EPA didn’t respond to NewsNation’s request for comment at the time of this report. In a recent interview with NewsNation, the agency said it was safe for residents to return.

NewsNation previously reported that independent testing expert Scott Smith found nine new dioxins in East Palestine in the air, water, soil and even residential furnace filters.