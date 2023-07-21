Contamination levels in East Palestine ‘increasing’ in some areas, scientist says

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — An independent tester in East Palestine, Ohio says that contamination in the soil remains — and even more worrisome — it’s “increasing” in some areas.

Scott Smith has been taking soil samples since the February Norfolk Southern train derailment and subsequent chemical burn. He told NewsNation that even with testing, there is no “steady state” when it comes to testing.

“You have different wind flow patterns, you have different release points,” he explained. “So, you can’t make these broad assumptions as to whether things are safe or unsafe.”

Independent test results have shown potentially dangerous chemicals are present at rates thousands of times above a control sample. The data are raising new concerns about safety as the community continues to deal with the aftermath of the spilled toxic chemicals.

While some in the community have grown to distrust the EPA and their testing methods, Smith says he will continue to work with the agency.

“I believe that EPA is working in good faith as we will continue to work in good faith,” he said. “The best thing for the community is for me to continue to work with the EPA to get the community answers.”

On May 15, Smith’s discovery of dioxin levels led to grave concern in the community.

“We found, in soil versus two controls, dioxin levels anywhere between 27,000% and 164,000%. There is no doubt that dioxins are a problem in the soil on Taggart Street,” he told NewsNation.

However, the EPA told NewsNation their test results done before April 18 showed only 124 parts per trillion, whereas Smith’s findings worked out to 600,000 parts per trillion.

Smith believes the EPA readings could have been accurate at that time, but do not take into account the soil remediation process. The cleanup efforts would stir up dirt and dust, which could expose chemicals.

NewsNation investigative reporter RichMcHugh contributed to this report.