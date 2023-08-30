East Palestine crisis mirrors what turned a Missouri city into a ghost town

FILE – A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, on Feb. 6, 2023. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, April 18, more than two months after the fiery train derailment rocked the village of East Palestine. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — Chemical test results shared exclusively with NewsNation show levels of a dangerous chemical in East Palestine reminiscent of a disaster in Missouri that forced the abandonment of an entire town.

Scientists have been doing regular soil testing since the February Norfolk Southern train derailment and subsequent chemical burn.

Independent testing expert Scott Smith told NewsNation the total dioxins in the soil were present at 2.5 parts per billion.

To put this figure into context, NewsNation traveled 630 miles away to Times Beach, Missouri.

In the 1970s, the roads of Times Beach were sprayed with oil contaminated by dioxins, A decade later, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found dioxins in the soil there.

The result?

The town of 2,000 people was evacuated and, to this day, remains a ghost town.

“They told us on Dec. 23, 1982, that if we were in our homes, to leave, and if we were we were out, not to come back,” said Marilyn Leistner, the last mayor of Times Beach.

Of the approximately 225 samples collected from the soil of Times Beach, dioxin levels in one home showed levels greater than one part per billion and less than five parts per billion.

The EPA, FEMA and the state of Missouri permanently relocated every resident and bought all the properties after advisement from the CDC. The agency said the move was necessary because of the “hazard posed by dioxin contamination is a continuing threat to the health of citizens in the community.”

“There were 2,242 residents, 801 families 28 businesses, four churches and two taverns,” Lesitner said. All of it was evacuated. In 2023, it’s overgrown and most would never expect it was ever once a town.

The 28 miles of roads that were sprayed are also gone. They were bulldozed and put into a trench five football fields in length. It’s a site nearby residents call “Town Mound.”

These days, though, Leistner is focused on what she is seeing in East Palestine, Ohio.

“I cannot believe they are leaving people within 10 feet of the site of the realm of the derailment,” she told NewsNation.

She believes the precautions taken decades ago in Times Beach should also be taken in East Palestine.

“They need to remove those people from the threat. No doubt about it,” said Lesitner.

Dioxin results from East Palestine resident Shelby Walker show 2.5 parts per billion — a number in the same range that prompted the evacuation of Times Beach.

Walker’s home is 900 feet from the derailment site, which is also where five tank cars full of vinyl chloride were set ablaze after the derailment.

She told NewsNation that she, her husband and their 12-year-old son have all been diagnosed with vinyl chloride in their system. She said she begged the EPA to test her home and soil.

“The EPA has not tested my house, my soil, nothing,” she said. “And when they came to my house the other day, they said they will not test until they’re done with the tracks. Our yard is not safe and our homes are not safe. It hasn’t been from day one.”

But Walker said she’s not even surprised.

“Just with as much bogus and bullcrap as we are getting from everybody, we don’t know who to trust anymore,” she said. “Clearly, we can’t trust the EPA. It’s been proven many times that they’ve given us false results. We sure the heck can’t trust Norfolk Southern for nothing. And our government is not here for us. So who, where do we turn? Where do we go?”

The EPA declined an on-camera interview with NewsNation.