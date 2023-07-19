‘I’m not happy’: East Palestine resident on toxic cleanup

(NewsNation) — More than five months after a train derailment leaked toxic chemicals into the environment, residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are still flagging what they see as potential health hazards.

“I’m not happy with the cleanup, or lack of it here,” said Rick Tsai, a chiropractor who has lived in the East Palestine area for nearly 30 years.

He pointed to a sheen on creek water that first appeared in February after the derailment.

“The EPA has been telling us the water is good, they take a little dip sample off the top as the current is going by, but all you have to do is put your foot in the dirt in the sediment, and all the chemicals boil up still to this day,” Tsai said.

New independent testing data also show toxic chemical levels near the derailment site are up to 900 times higher than soil samples in neighboring towns.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said their testing shows the air is safe.

This month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked the federal government for a disaster declaration, citing the unknown future health and economic needs. Norfolk Southern, the owner of the train that derailed, has been ordered to pay for the cleanup, but DeWine said government resources would be needed if that commitment ends.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently told NewsNation the Biden administration is not “walking away” from the people of East Palestine and vowed the EPA will be there for as long as they “need support.”

President Joe Biden has not visited East Palestine, but the White House says he plans to do so.

NewsNation digital producer Sean Noone contributed to this report.