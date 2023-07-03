DeWine requests disaster declaration for East Palestine

File – A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

(NewsNation) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is requesting that President Joe Biden issue a disaster declaration for the town of East Palestine nearly five months after a train derailment released dangerous toxins into the air, ground and water.

The rail company, Norfolk Southern, has been providing support since the derailment, but DeWine said in a news release that could end in the future.

“(T)his Declaration is needed to ensure that the State and Federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance,” DeWine said in the letter to Biden.

Residents in the town have been fighting to get more government assistance, and Monday marked a deadline set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for DeWine to request a presidential disaster declaration.

While DeWine acknowledged there has been no unmet needs reported to the state, he said long-term health implications are still unknown. He also cited economic impacts of declining property values and loss of business.

Months after the derailment, many residents claim they are still sick, diagnosed with chemicals in their systems. The town has repeatedly asked for federal help and demanded DeWine issue a disaster declaration.

Last month, around 100 people gathered at the state capital to plead for federal support. The protesters said state and federal officials have been ignoring them.

Independent testing found cancer-causing dioxins in the water, soil and even inside homes.

However, the Ohio EPA reported that there has been no detection of contaminants in the treated drinking water associated with the derailment.

NewsNation investigate correspondent Rich McHugh contributed to this report.