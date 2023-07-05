Ohio resident: Derailment cleanup ‘not near finish line’

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — The White House responded to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s request that President Joe Biden issue a disaster declaration for the town of East Palestine nearly five months after a train derailment released dangerous toxins into the air, ground and water.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told NewsNation it is reviewing DeWine’s request.

The rail company, Norfolk Southern, has been providing support since the derailment, but DeWine said in a news release that could end in the future.

“(T)his Declaration is needed to ensure that the State and Federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance,” DeWine said in his letter to Biden.

Residents in the town have been fighting to get more government assistance, and Monday marked the deadline set by FEMA for DeWine to request a presidential disaster declaration.

While DeWine acknowledged there has been no unmet needs reported to the state, he said long-term health implications are still unknown. He also cited economic impacts of declining property values and loss of business.

In a statement to NewsNation on Tuesday, a White House spokesperson said Norfolk Southern is under “federal order to cover all costs for cleaning up its mess in East Palestine.”

The Department of Justice is also suing Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the cause of the derailment.

Months after the derailment, many residents claim they are still sick, diagnosed with chemicals in their systems. The town has repeatedly asked for federal help and demanded DeWine issue a disaster declaration.

Ohio resident Hilary Flint, who is a member of the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment, said while it’s five months too late, she is grateful DeWine went through with filing for FEMA aid, especially since the cleanup process is still ongoing.

“My first reaction is it’s been too long,” Flint said. “But we were very, very happy that it happened.”

Last month, around 100 people gathered at the state capital to plead for federal support. The protesters said state and federal officials have been ignoring them.

“When it came down to the wire, we were all really, really concerned it wouldn’t happen. But happy that it ultimately did,” she said.

Flint said Norfolk Southern already isn’t paying for a lot of things for community residents who live outside of that one-mile radius. She has been fighting for surrounding communities who have also been affected by the derailment to receive aid as well.

Norfolk Southern has been trying to push the blame onto other companies, including those that owned the chemicals in the rail cars that were derailed, Flint said.

“I think that ultimately is why DeWine was comfortable making this ask because there are still so many unknowns,” Flint said. “They just started cleaning up the waterways. So five months out, we’re really not near the finish line, even though some of Norfolk Southern media has been pushing that.”

Now, East Palestine residents continue to push for indoor air quality testing and long-term living solutions. They have been fighting for permanent relocation, not just being put up in hotel rooms, Flint said.

Plus, Flint said she is very disappointed by the Biden administration’s response to this disaster. She said she is shocked that neither the president or vice president have visited the area.

“I think we’re past the point of no return and that hope and need for a presidential visit,” she said.

In fact, Flint, who admitted to voting for Biden in the previous election, said this response has impacted how she is going to vote in the upcoming election.

“I’m a registered Democrat, which is very different than a lot of people in my area. I’m more so kind of just really shocked,” Flint said.