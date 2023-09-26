East Palestine resident: ‘We need an emergency declaration here’

(NewsNation) — Eight months following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, many of the town’s residents continue to be disappointed by the federal government’s response to the disaster.

The derailment released a wide range of chemicals into the surrounding community.

Tammy Tsai, a resident of the town, told “NewsNation Now” the government must do more.

“We need an emergency declaration here,” said Tsai, who will be appearing at a NewsNation town hall with Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night.

She expressed her dismay at the federal response.

“It’s not right to have people living where there is this much contamination. What’s going to happen to us, in four, five, ten years?” she asked.

