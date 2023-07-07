Emergency response to East Palestine train derailment ongoing

FILE – This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The federal government filed a lawsuit Thursday, March 30, against railroad Norfolk Southern over environmental damage caused by a February […]

(NewsNation) — The emergency response to the train derailment incident in East Palestine, Ohio, is ongoing as authorities work to clean up the affected areas and ensure community safety.

According to a release of the latest updates from the response efforts, train operations on the north and south tracks are still functional, but traffic will be reduced during business hours in the work area.

The removal of contaminated soil, debris, and contact water for off-site treatment and disposal is an ongoing priority.

Excavation of contaminated soil is set to resume and is expected to continue into the following week. Response teams will lay asphalt and gravel over the area once all the decontaminated material is removed.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved three work plans submitted by Norfolk Southern, which include the Surface Water Sampling Plan, Sentinel Monitoring Well Installations & Groundwater Sampling Plan, and the Groundwater Characterization Plan.

According to the EPA, these plans are vital for assessing and addressing any potential environmental concerns resulting from the derailment.

The EPA is reviewing air sampling data, which indicates that air quality has remained below screening levels.

To ensure community safety, the EPA and Norfolk Southern continue to conduct air monitoring both within the work zone and in the surrounding areas.

Vapor suppressants are being utilized as necessary to control odors around the work area.

Perimeter air monitoring stations have been established to closely monitor the air quality in the vicinity.

The ongoing stream assessments of Sulphur Run and Leslie Run involve sediment washing to capture any sheen, serving as an interim measure until a comprehensive assessment of the impacted waterways is conducted.

Wastewater is collected to ensure water does not leave the derailment site or staging piles of contaminated soil. Wastewater is generated after rain falls on contaminated soil and is collected from cleaning and washing trucks before they leave the site.