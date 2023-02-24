Erin Brockovich to host town hall on Ohio train derailment

FILE – A plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. After the catastrophic train car derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, some officials are raising concerns about a type of toxic substance that tends to stay in the environment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NewsNation) — Twenty days have passed since the a train carrying the toxic chemical vinyl chloride — among others — derailed in East Palestine, and the Gardner family is still experiencing health symptoms.

Headaches, coughs, and for one daughter Page Gardner, persistent rash on her arms, legs and face have been part of their lives since the Ohio train derailment.

They worry it’s all a result of the chemicals released into the village’s air and water just days after the derailment.

“I couldn’t even turn the vent on because it was coming through my vents,” Helen Gardner said. “And it was smelling so bad, (the) smoke. I mean, it’s terrible.”

Helen and Page Gardner have owned a home just outside the evacuation zone for seven years. Now, they wish they had left.

“I just don’t see why they didn’t evacuate us,” Helen Gardner said. “I mean, we was pretty much like left behind.”

Now they’re seeking answers — some that might come with the spotlight of environmental activist of Hollywood fame Erin Brockovich, who will host a town hall Friday night.

“I need this community to act for themselves,” Brockovich told NewsNation days after the disaster.

The community members who have reached out to the attorney so far are afraid, Brockovich said.

“They’re making the observations of the fish kills. I need them to start protecting themselves,” she said. “I don’t think that we’re going to get a direct answer right now about the dangers or from the EPA, or even the law is going to understand what’s happening out there. I need this community to act for themselves.”