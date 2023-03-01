Norfolk Southern offered sick pay for fewer inspections: Union

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(NewsNation) — A union representing railway workers says Norfolk Southern is trying to exploit the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to win long-sought changes to track-inspection regulations.

Union leader J.B. Long, with the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees, is accusing the railroad of “obtuse and shameless” tactics by offering to give union members paid sick time if they drop their objection to the expanded use of automated track inspection devices, thereby reducing the use of visual inspections by rail employees.

NewsNation obtained copies of letters being sent to the Department of Transportation, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Federal Railroad Administration. The letters state that Norfolk Southern offered the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees union four paid sick days in exchange for an agreement to support Norfolk Southern’s experimental automated track inspection program.

Currently, track inspections are conducted by human track inspectors. The letter alleges Norfolk Southern wanted to replace those with automated track inspections, against the objections of the unions.

Long also said maintenance employees working on cleanup after the train derailment in East Palestine were not given adequate personal protective equipment as they worked to clean up hazardous materials.

Paid sick days were a central issue in contract negotiations between rail unions and companies in 2022, as unions threatened a strike. To avoid a rail shutdown, Congress imposed a contract on the unions that did not include paid sick leave for employees.

NewsNation has reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment and has not received a response.

