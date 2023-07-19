East Palestine dioxins thousands of times higher than control: Scientist

FILE – In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved pay their fair share of the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday, June 30, against all the car owners and shippers responsible for the hazardous chemicals that spilled in the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NewsNation) — Independent test results from East Palestine, Ohio, show potentially dangerous chemicals are present at rates thousands of times above a control sample. The data are raising new concerns about safety as the community continues to deal with the aftermath of a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the environment.

On May 15, independent testing expert Scott Smith was in East Palestine testing the soil for dioxins.

“We found, in soil versus two controls, dioxin levels anywhere between 27,000% and 164,000%. There is no doubt that dioxins are a problem in the soil on Taggart Street,” Smith told NewsNation.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency told NewsNation their test results done before Apr. 18 showed only 124 parts per trillion, whereas Smith’s findings worked out to 600,000 parts per trillion.

Smith believes the EPA readings could have been accurate at that time, but do not take into account the soil remediation process. The cleanup efforts would stir up dirt and dust, which could expose chemicals.

Former EPA administrator Judith Enck was critical of the EPA’s response, saying the agency needs to more and do it quickly.

“It needs to do substantially more dioxin testing and review the Scott Smith data and react to it,” Enck said.

Shelby Walker is one of the residents of East Palestine who lives near the testing site.

“It absolutely blows my mind with these numbers. The EPA has told me that they will not test my property until the cleanup is done. But with numbers like this, how is it fair to make us live in these conditions?” Walker said. “We live 900 feet from the derailment site. We have gone almost six months with the unknown. And now the truth is coming out. When are they gonna step up and help us?”

Dioxins are one of the most carcinogenic compounds on the planet. Smith’s previous testing found nine new dioxins in East Palestine, ones his data suggests were not present before the train cars were burned.

Smith said the numbers are unprecedented.

“I have never seen anything like this,” he said.

In February, a Norfolk Southern train derailed just outside of the town. The freight train included several tanker cars carrying vinyl chloride. Fearing an uncontrolled explosion, officials did a controlled vent and burn on the train, releasing toxic chemicals into the air, water and soil near the derailment site.

As NewsNation previously reported, the EPA has denied independent test results and refused to test certain areas, while telling residents it is safe to go back to their homes.

Authorities told residents it was safe to return after a brief evacuation, but many have reported health problems and fear what could happen if they return home.

Smith said some dioxins were present in control samples, indicating low levels may have been present before the train derailment.

“Let there be no doubt about it. 27,000% more of dioxins versus controls, clearly indicates without a doubt that the derailment caused this dioxin increase,” Smith said.

But East Palestine residents who live along Taggart Street confirmed to NewsNation that the EPA refuses to test their soil for dioxins until the soil remediation program is complete. Along with Taggart Street, Smith is also testing several other streets near the derailment site.

“I think we just figured out why the EPA won’t test in the streets,” he said. “None of the residents or the businesses I’m speaking to could get the EPA to test on the streets. And I think we now know why.”

Smith will present his results to a Unity Council meeting in East Palestine on Wednesday.

NewsNation has reached out to the EPA for comment and has not heard back.