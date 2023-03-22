Watch Live: Norfolk Southern CEO appears before Senate

(NewsNation) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO is returning to Capitol Hill to face more questioning on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that spilled toxic chemicals into the ground, water and air.

CEO Alan Shaw is expected to defend the company’s safety record as lawmakers have questioned whether or not the company’s policies led to the derailment.

The committee opened with an overview of bipartisan efforts to prevent another incident from occurring. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appeared, making a commitment to the citizens of East Palestine, including announcing a temporary health clinic set up to treat issues stemming from the accident would become a permanent facility.

Key issues raised include making sure local first responders would be notified if hazardous materials would be transported through their response area, as well as making sure those responders are equipped with training and equipment to safely respond to accidents. The length of trains, which can stretch over a mile, was also repeatedly mentioned as a factor in the derailment.