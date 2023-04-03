Norfolk Southern far from making it up to Ohio residents: Lawyer

(NewsNation) — Norfolk Southern is facing a slew of lawsuits for the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, two months ago.

A legal team representing East Palestine residents is gaining traction in their suit as many residents continue experiencing uncertainty and anxieties around returning home, going to work and sending their kids to school.

“They’re 1/100th of the commitment into what they have to do to make it right for these folks,” said attorney Mike O’Shea, part of the team representing impacted residents.

O’Shea joined “NewsNation Live” on Monday, saying the medical clinics set up to address some of the health concerns have been mostly ineffective.

“It was a good effort. But the people at these clinics, I don’t think we’re necessarily staffed to the level of medical degrees that you needed, in order to treat people for their toxic exposure,” O’Shea said.

The federal government also filed a lawsuit against the rail company last week, saying it wants to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for unlawfully polluting the nation’s waterways and to ensure it pays the full cost of the environmental cleanup.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified at a Senate hearing two weeks ago. During the hearing, he took responsibility for increasing safety, but dodged the panel’s probes about increasing regulation.