Norfolk Southern needs to be held accountable: US rep

(NewsNation) — A South Carolina lawmaker wants to see Norfolk Southern held accountable for the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to ensure this kind of incident does not happen again.

“We had over 1,000 derailments last year in the United States alone, and you look at other countries that make greater investments in their infrastructure, they don’t have as many problems as we do with derailments,” said U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on “NewsNation Prime.”

“I think we’ve got to figure out where the money’s going. And, you know, why isn’t it being spent more expeditiously, more efficiently, for safety standards to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future?”

