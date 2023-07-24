Norfolk Southern pays $1 million to Pennsylvania communities

FILE – In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved pay their fair share of the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday, June 30, against all the car owners and shippers responsible for the hazardous chemicals that spilled in the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NewsNation) — Norfolk Southern Corporation — the company whose train derailed, spilling toxic chemicals back in February — has paid $1 million to communities in western Pennsylvania that were impacted by the incident, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday.

The funds, which were sent to Darlington Township and Lawrence County to assist with community relief, came at Shapiro’s request, the governor’s office said.

“Every step of the way, my Administration has made clear that we are focused on delivering the help our communities need and holding Norfolk Southern accountable,” Shapiro said in a release. “We will continue to follow through on our promises and support the people and communities that have been impacted.

The $1 million relief fund was announced back in March. Both communities have now received those funds.

The payments are just part of a broader multimillion-dollar commitment from the company to Pennsylvania, whose towns were also affected by the derailment in nearby East Palestine, Ohio.

Norfolk Southern has agreed to reimburse local fire departments for damaged equipment and will also pay costs related to the state’s environmental and health work, Shapiro said back in March.

Local leaders in Darlington Township and Lawrence County will determine how the relief money is used.

The funds are “not a settlement” but “a small step forward,” Darlington Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Carreon said in a statement.

Norfolk Southern has made similar reimbursement pledges to Ohio and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The February train derailment has cost the company $387 million so far, the railroad said during an April earnings call. That number could go up as soon as Thursday when executives share second-quarter earnings.

Across state lines in Ohio, residents of East Palestine have urged President Biden to issue a major disaster declaration. Community members have reported a range of symptoms from nosebleeds to respiratory illnesses since the derailment.