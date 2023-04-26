School district sues Norfolk Southern over train derailment

FILE – This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The federal government filed a lawsuit Thursday, March 30, against railroad Norfolk Southern over environmental damage caused by a February […]

NewsNation) — A Pennsylvania school district is suing the company whose train derailed in Ohio earlier this year, claiming the students and staff are now at risk of disease and may require future medical testing.

Ambridge Area School District operates several schools within 30 miles East Palestine, Ohio, where a Feb. 3 train derailment led to the burning and release of toxic chemicals, impacting the surrounding area.

“The transportation of the hazardous, toxic, and dangerous chemicals and materials by train…an ultrahazardous and abnormally dangerous activity,” the lawsuit stated.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson declined to provide a comment to the local news station WTAE, citing ongoing litigation.

Among the seven-count lawsuit’s allegations are claims the rail company was negligent and created a public and private nuisance. The suit specifically accuses Norfolk Southern of failing to have enough wayside defect detectors.

The school district also alleges chemicals from an intentional burn after the derailment, should be considered trespassing since the fumes spread to other property.

It’s the third school district to sue Norfolk Southern in connection with the derailment, WTAE reported.

Ambridge Area School District is seeking money and punitive damages and future medical monitoring.