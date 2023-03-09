Ohio moms fight for clean air

(NewsNation) — As Congress holds hearings on the Norfolk Southern train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals in an Ohio community, two moms are demanding answers.

Misti Allison and Jessica Conrad of the group “Moms Clean Air Force” are traveling to the nation’s capital to tell lawmakers they want Norfolk Southern to make things right for families in East Palestine, Ohio.

“We’re worried about the long-term implications for our community, and especially for our family and our two children,” Allison said.

For families with deep ties to the area, selling their homes and moving away isn’t an option.

“This is my home. My family lives here, whether alive or buried. I live on the street that was named after my ancestors. So this is a place that is really important to us. And in a moment it was considered unlivable,” Conrad told NewsNation.

The women say they want to prevent other communities from experiencing a similar disaster.